Hilton Head Real Estate News: June 2017

ENGEL & VÖLKERS introduces exclusive real estate technology to the Promenade in Bluffton. The inter-active touch screen, seen in the centre panel in this photograph, has a direct feed to the Hilton Head and BLuffton MLS. People on the busy Promenade can search for all homes for sale in the MLS by simply touching the buttons on the window.

This service is available 24 hours a day and is proprietary to Engel & Völkers. “A person can ask for more information on the screen, and a local Real Estate Advisor is contacted immediately. This helps us provide an extra level of service for both home buyers and sellers,” stated Rick Turner, Broker-in-Charge.

Charter One Realty is pleased to announce that Craig Cleveland has joined the company at their North office, 81 Main Street on Hilton Head Island, SC. As a licensed Realtor®, Craig provides Strategic Marketing and Transaction Management services to his clients across the Lowcountry. As a part of the Charter One Realty North office, Craig will specialize in all residential real estate on Hilton Head and the Mainland.

The National Association of Realtors® has announced that Randy Fix, a Realtor® from Bluffton, SC, has become a Sterling R Major Investor in the Realtors® Political Action Committee. RPAC is a national bipartisan grassrootsbased political advocacy organization that works to protect the real estate industry and the dream of homeownership for Bluffton and Hilton Head Island residents and across the country. Mr. Fix has supported RPAC for 10 years and has been a member of the National Association of Realtors® since 2005. Mr. Fix holds the Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABR®) designation, the benchmark of excellence in buyer representation, the Certified Negotiation Expert designation and the Short Sale and Foreclosure Resource designation.

Collins Group Realty welcomes Fred Hogshead, a newly licensed South Carolina real estate agent, to their growing Bluffton team as a Buyer’s Specialist. Hogshead is a 10 year Bluffton resident and native of South Carolina. He will be working closely with clients seeking to purchase real estate throughout Bluffton and the surrounding mainland. His vast knowledge and appreciation of the Lowcountry will be a great asset to his clients.

Court Atkins Group has recognized two Project Managers with the distinction of Associate status following their exemplary contributions to the firm’s expanding commercial line of business.

Jason Broene has been named Associate for his role in successfully launching the new Hilton Head Studio, in addition to his management of commercial projects, including: Darren Clarke’s Tavern (Hilton Head Island), Palmetto Dunes Resort Administration Building, Sea Turtle Marketplace (Hilton Head Island) and Fat Patties Restaurant (Bluffton). Broene joined Court Atkins Group in 2014. He specializes in new construction and renovations. Prior to beginning his professional career in architecture, he spent eight years as a military officer in the United States Marine Corps.

Andy Harper has also earned Associate recognition for his leadership throughout the genesis of what is now Court Atkins Group’s thriving commercial studio. He’s steered such notable projects as: Bluffton Township Fire Station #30, Lady’s Island – St. Helena Headquarters Station, and the Bluffton United Methodist Church Expansion. Andy’s signature skills range from historic preservation and renovations to the design of educational, military and municipal buildings.

Rodney Engard, President of Engard Real Estate Company, presented the annual Engard Scholarship Student of the Year award to Shadaisha Altacho of Bluffton, graduate of Bluffton High School. Rod Engard also presented the Engard Real Estate Company 2017-18 Teacher of the Year award to Todd Stewart, Bluffton High School’s Sports Medicine Teacher and Athletic Trainer. For 14 years, Engard has recognized Bluffton High School’s teachers and students for their hard work, commitment and dedication.

Sotherly Hotels is excited to announce the newest addition to its premier collection of independent hotels, The DeSoto in historic Savannah, Ga. is nearing the end of its multimillion-dollar renovation and will officially re-emerge fully renovated from construction on August 1, 2017. The DeSoto will feature a number of new upgrades including fresh modern appointments to its 246 guestrooms, a rooftop pool and cabana bar, and two new chef-driven, uniquely-Savannah restaurants, the 1540 Room and Edgar’s Proof & Provision. Located on the site of Gen. Oglethorpe’s Barracks, The DeSoto has been a haven for celebrities, dignitaries, authors and presidents since 1890. “When you walk through The DeSoto’s doors on August 1, get ready for an experience unlike anything Savannah has to offer. A special Grand Opening celebration for The DeSoto will take place in the fall. Details to be announced.

Diamond Realty is pleased to welcome Bob Passamano to its Team of Real Estate Professionals. Bob brings 25 plus years of successful sales and sales management experience from the Medical/Hospital products industry. Originally from New York City, Bob has been a full-time resident of Hilton Head Island for the past 15 years and has an excellent working knowledge of this marketplace.