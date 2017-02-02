Hilton Head Real Estate News: February 2017

The new office is modern and consistent with the Engel & Völkers brand, including red and black furnishings and extreme attention to detail. Some fun touches and branding for Special Olympics were added, including beach balls and logo stickers.

Ken Oliver earned Dunes Real Estate’s distinction as Top Listing Agent, Top Selling Agent and Top Producing Agent for 2016. Additionally, Oliver has achieved Top Listing and/or Selling Agent for the company 31 of the last 38 years. He can be reached at 843-816-0167 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or by visiting www.ken-oliver.com.

RE/MAX Island Realty is excited to announce Stephanie Cauller as its director of marketing. As a licensed real estate agent, Cauller will offer extensive support and training to the entire RE/MAX Island Realty Team. She has been in sales and marketing for years and is focused on social media, content marketing and lead generation. She started with RE/MAX Island Realty under the new ownership of Robert Rini, and has been managing lead generation and social media.

RE/MAX Island Realty’s Hilton Head Island and Sun City offices wish to congratulate Lea Allen as their No. 1 Realtor in 2016 in total sales volume and commissions paid. Highly experienced, Allen began her real estate career on Hilton Head Island in 1986 with International Paper's development of Haig Point on Daufuskie Island. In 1992, she was the youngest and only female broker-in-charge in the area. In 1997, she joined RE/MAX Island Realty and will celebrate her 20th year with RE/MAX Island Realty in September. Allen is a certified negotiation expert, lifetime distinguished sales recipient, RE/MAX Hall of Fame recipient and top-rated Zillow 5-Star Agent, to name a few of her accomplishments.

Sea Pines Real Estate at The Beach Club was awarded the 2016 President’s Cup at the Hilton Head Area Association of Realtors’ annual Membership Luncheon held at the Country Club of Hilton Head. The President’s Cup is the association’s highest honor and recognizes one brokerage that has actively shown a commitment to the association and that exemplifies the Realtor code of ethics. Sea Pines Real Estate at The Beach Club participates on committees, takes leadership positions including the board of directors, and is dedicated to the betterment of the real estate industry.

Charter One Realty has announced that real estate professional Donna Dunbar has joined the company as an agent. Dunbar will be working out of the Calhoun Street Promenade office of Charter One Realty. Dunbar recently retired from Parris Island as a Marine Corps sergeant major. Her experience and training have provided a unique skill set sure to add value to buyers and sellers. With a keen eye for detail, excellent communication skills, and polished leadership skills, she is a great addition to the Charter One Realty family. A large percentage of the local market consists of active-duty and retired military in need of a VA loan expert. There is not a more apt and professional choice than Dunbar for VA or conventional real estate services. She is originally from Washington, D.C., and her lifelong passion for service and strong core values translate perfectly into the world of real estate. She holds a degree in business management and is in constant pursuit of health and wellness.

Charter One Realty, the top producing real estate company on Hilton Head Island and throughout the Lowcountry, is proud to have donated $30,000 over the past two years to Volunteers in Medicine Hilton Head. The $30,000 donation will be used to help VIM orchestrate the organization’s three largest and most important fundraisers each year, with Charter One Realty serving as the Diamond Presenting Sponsor for all three events and becoming VIM’s top corporate donor. The Charter One Realty-VIM partnership was kicked off with a presentation of a check for $15,000 for the first year of event sponsorship in 2015. Representatives of Charter One Realty presented the second check for an additional $15,000 to VIM prior to the “Circle of Caring” Gala held on Dec. 3 at The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa.

Each year, the REALTOR Association chooses one among them as their Realtor of the Year. It is not an easy task, and the recipient must meet the following criteria: The Realtor should be a member in good standing for the past three years, a full-time licensed active broker or sales licensee working day-to-day in the real estate field who has demonstrated the following behaviors: Is actively involved in civic or community affairs, promotes a positive image of the association and its industry publicly throughout the community, demonstrates leadership, earning the respect of fellow Realtors through professional business practices, is honest and trustworthy, displaying the highest degree of unquestionable integrity and moral character with associates, clients and the public, and abides strictly to the code of ethics. The Realtor of the Year for 2016 is Cindy Creamer with Lighthouse Realty, who has met all the above criteria, and much, much more. Creamer was recognized for her leadership in the association as past president and is currently serving as region II vice president for the South Carolina Realtors.

Colette Stevenson of the Multiple Listing Service of Hilton Head Island was named the organization's chief executive officer effective in January. Stevenson previously served as chief operating officer. HHIMLS is a real estate listing platform that facilitates more than $3 billion in annual real estate transactions and provides its members with real-time statistics, inventory information and trends. Stevenson is one of only 19 real estate executives nationwide — and the only Multiple Listing Service executive in the Carolinas and Georgia — who graduated from the inaugural MLS Expert Program provided by the Certified Multiple Listing Executive Program. As COO, she managed more than 20 real estate data services that are provided to real estate agents in South Carolina and oversaw all HHIMLS departments. During her tenure with HHIMLS, Stevenson has streamlined operations and reduced annual recurring expenses. She has also successfully launched new initiatives, including GPS-based mobile solutions, mobile property access, data standardization, statistics upgrades, security authentication software, a paperless administration and transaction system, and a virtual product store. Prior to joining the HHIMLS, Stevenson was president of The INsight Group of Hilton Head Island for seven years. The management consulting firm assisted real estate clients and other businesses with their marketing strategies, website and social media analysis, trade show marketing, and more.