Heart walk steps off April 28

Join the American Heart Association’s annual Palmetto Heart Walk & 5K Race to help support heart health. Walkers from across the community will step out to have fun, get inspired and support a meaningful cause. The fundraising goal for this year’s walk is $100,000, and the honoree is Ashley Young Melton, who died suddenly at the age of 27 shortly after giving birth.

Melton suffered from rare but treatable peripartum cardiomyopathy, a form of heart failure that occurs during pregnancy or in the first few months after giving birth. The disease is difficult to detect because symptoms of heart failure — such as swelling in the feet and legs and shortness of breath — can mimic those of pregnancy.

Melton’s family will participate in the walk to help raise awareness of the disease and teach people to recognize the symptoms. Leashed dogs are permitted and there will be a kids zone. The 1-mile walk, 5K walk and new 5K race will take place at Shelter Cove Community Park, with activities beginning at 8:30 a.m. April 28 and the walk starting at 9:30 a.m. Registration is $30.

For more information or to register, call 843-540-6338, email carla.raines@heart.org or go to www.palmettoheartwalk.org.