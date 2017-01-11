Westin Wedding
Bridal

Half of Heart Attacks Might Be 'Silent'

Typography

As many as half of all heart attacks may be "silent" -- without the typical crushing chest pain, shortness of breath and cold sweat. Silent heart attacks are almost as common as heart attacks with symptoms and just as bad. Heart attacks reduce or stop blood flow to the heart muscle. Because silent heart attacks often go undiagnosed, people don't get the medical care needed to prevent another heart attack, or even death.

When heart attacks are silent, people are less likely to get treatment. And that's been a problem with women. Symptoms are sometimes more subtle than the crushing chest pain. Although silent heart attacks are more common among men, they can be deadlier for women. Women should not dismiss symptoms such as fatigue, nausea or shortness of breath that occur when exercising or running errands but that go away when resting.

We have Dr. Ravina Balchandani, Cardiologist, available to talk about “silent” heart attacks, the signs and symptoms to look out for and how to prevent them through diet and exercise. We can also identify a patient to talk about her experience of living through a “silent” heart attack.

Browse the Digital Edition

Hilton Head Magazine Hilton Head Vacation Guide Hilton Head Weddings Planing
Rehab Hospital Savannah
HHI Dermatology
Advertisement
Hilton Head Property Management Hilton Head Health Hilton Head Magazine Hilton Head Events
Advertisement
Hilton Head Monthly

Weather

Hilton Head Island United States Fair (night), 54 °F
Current Conditions
Sunrise: 7:25 am   |   Sunset: 5:38 pm
98%     7.0 mph     34.744 bar
Forecast
Thu Low: 55 °F High: 70 °F
Fri Low: 53 °F High: 70 °F
Sat Low: 53 °F High: 65 °F
Sun Low: 52 °F High: 67 °F
Mon Low: 56 °F High: 68 °F
Tue Low: 58 °F High: 72 °F
Wed Low: 58 °F High: 71 °F
Thu Low: 57 °F High: 68 °F
Fri Low: 55 °F High: 68 °F
Sat Low: 58 °F High: 69 °F