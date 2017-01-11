Half of Heart Attacks Might Be 'Silent'

As many as half of all heart attacks may be "silent" -- without the typical crushing chest pain, shortness of breath and cold sweat. Silent heart attacks are almost as common as heart attacks with symptoms and just as bad. Heart attacks reduce or stop blood flow to the heart muscle. Because silent heart attacks often go undiagnosed, people don't get the medical care needed to prevent another heart attack, or even death.
