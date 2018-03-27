A Taste of History

It seems 1969 was a big year for both golf and gourmet. It was the first year of the tournament that would become the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing. And it was the year “The Galloping Gourmet with Graham Kerr” first hit TV airwaves and the 11th edition of the “Betty Crocker Cookbook” was released. Home cooks were serving up pigs in blankets, cheese puffs, oysters Rockefeller, Lipton onion dip and nut-ecrusted cheese logs. Other retro dishes still are popular, like fondue, and shrimp cocktail featuring local shrimp is always a hit.

And while a few things have changed since 1969 — organic produce is in every store, ingredients from around the world can be delivered to your door — others haven’t. The Heritage is still the biggest event of the year, and people still love to gather for the tournament over drinks and dishes.

Mashed Potato Croquettes au Fromage



By Carrie Hirsch



The croquettes can be prepared in advance and refrigerated for up to two days.

Makes: 20-24 croquettes



FOR CROQUETTES:

4 Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces

2 tablespoons onion, minced

1 tablespoon milk

1 tablespoon butter

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour, sifted

1/2 cup white cheddar or other hard cheese, grated

1 egg, beaten



FOR COATING:

2 eggs, beaten

2 cups fine bread crumbs



FOR FRYING:

Vegetable oil

Deep fryer or deep, heavy skillet

DIPPING SAUCE:

3/4 cup sour cream

2 tablespoons chives, chopped

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt



Bring water to a boil and add potatoes and onion. Boil for 15 minutes or until cooked. Drain and mash the potatoes with milk, butter, salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Stir in sifted flour, grated cheese and beaten egg. Make sure the mashed potatoes are on the dry side or the croquettes will not hold their shape. If the mixture is too wet, add more flour or another cooked potato. Cool and refrigerate for 1 hour.

To make the dipping sauce, combine sour cream, chives, lemon juice and salt. Cover and refrigerate.

Form the cooled potato mixture into 1-inch balls. Heat oil to 350 degrees in a deep fryer or heavy skillet. Dip the balls into the beaten eggs and then roll in bread crumbs. Fry until golden brown, about 2 minutes, turning once. Remove from oil with tongs and place on a cake cooling rack to drain excess oil. Transfer to a warmed serving platter and serve with dipping sauce.

Endive Spears with Cinnamon Apple Purée & Blue Cheese

By Carrie Hirsch

Makes: 8-10 servings

1/4 cup shelled pumpkin seeds

1/4 cup chopped walnuts

1/4 cup dried cranberries

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon paprika

2 endives

4 ounces blue cheese crumbles

1/2 cup sweetened cinnamon apple purée, divided



To make the topping, combine the first eight ingredients in a small bowl, tossing until well incorporated. Cut off the bottoms of the endives and separate the spears. Arrange the large outer spears on a serving platter and discard the inner spears. Spoon the cinnamon apple purée onto the center of each spear and top with blue cheese. Sprinkle with topping and serve immediately.