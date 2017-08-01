Warm Grain Bowl with Wild Salmon, Almonds & Salsa Verde

Salsa Verde (optional):

1 bunch scallions

1 clove garlic

1/2 cup packed cilantro leaves

1/2 cup packed mint leaves

1/2 cup packed basil leaves

1/2 cup lemon juice

1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Heat oven to 400 F. In oven-proof pan, season salmon with salt and pepper, and drizzle each fillet with olive oil. Bake 12-15 minutes, until cooked through. In blender or food processor, combine all Salsa Verde ingredients and pulse until fully incorporated but still rustic and chunky. Set aside.

In medium saute pan over medium-high heat, heat remaining olive oil. Add mushrooms and asparagus and saute vigorously 3-5 minutes. Add grains and slivered almonds, and continue to saute until heated through, about 5 minutes. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper, to taste.

Divide grains among eight plates, place a piece of salmon on each plate then finish with dollop of Salsa Verde, if desired, and serve.

Substitution: Shitake mushroom caps may be substituted with button mushrooms or other wild mushrooms.