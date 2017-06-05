Salmon Taco With Greek Slaw

Dressing:

1 ripe avocado

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

3 tablespoons half & half

1/4 teaspoon salt

5” white corn tortillas

Salmon: Heat a heavy skillet over high heat for 2-3 minutes or until very hot. Place the salmon in the skillet, skin side down. Cover and turn down burner to medium heat unti salmon reaches desired doneness.

NOTE: It gets a little smoky, so there’s a good chance you may set off your smoke detector in the process! Do not flip the salmon. Remove skin and chop into chunks. There is a brownish-grey layer between the salmon skin and the pink salmon flesh which is fine to eat and does not have a distinct flavor so it’s a personal choice to keep it or to gently scrape it off before serving.

Slaw: process all ingredients in a food processor.

Dressing: process all ingredients in a mini food processor or blender until smooth. If too thick, add more half and half.

Assembly: heat tortillas according to package directions. Spoon slaw on the bottom, then top with salmon. Drizzle with dressing.