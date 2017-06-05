Two Tomatoes Tacos With Watercress Pesto

PESTO:

1/2 bunch fresh watercress, thick stems trimmed

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil.

1/4 cup pine nuts, almonds, walnuts or toasted peanuts

2 cloves garlic

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

Pesto: process ingredients in mini food processor until well incorporated but still coarse. Assembly: Heat tortillas according to package directions. Slice red and yellow tomatoes and avocado into wedges and arrange on a bed of baby greens. Drizzle with watercress pesto and garnish with red onion.