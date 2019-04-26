One Hot Mama’s coming to Bluffton

A Hilton Head Island barbecue favorite is opening Bluffton location. One Hot Mama’s is expected to open in June in Berkeley Place, part of Bluffton’s Buckwalter, according to a Southeast Entertainment Restaurant Ground news release.
The restaurant, known for its slow-cooked barbecue, will occupy a 4,300-square-foot corner space adjacent to the Cinemark Bluffton movie theater.
Orchid Paulmeier will be the chef. One Hot Mama’s is owned by SERG, which expects to expand the lunch, dinner, catering and take-out offerings at the Bluffton location.