SERG buys 3 restaurants

SERG bought Charbar Co., Holy Tequila! and the recently opened Whiskey Room last month. The restaurants, all located in Park Plaza, were owned by 32-year-old entrepreneur Nick Bergelt’s company, HHI Hospitality.

Three popular restaurants on Hilton Head Island’s south end have been acquired by Southeast Entertainment Restaurant Group.

SERG has no plans to make any staffing changes at the restaurants, according to a news release.

Bergelt said he has decided to focus on franchising his quick-service restaurants Stoner’s Pizza Joint and Healthy Habit, which will open in Park Plaza this summer.

In 2016, SERG was named the largest employer on Hilton Head Island with 764 employees. The restaurant group began with Giuseppi’s Pizza & Pasta in 1984 and today owns 17 restaurants across Hilton Head and Bluffton.