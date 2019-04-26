Marshide Mama’s site to get new life

Pointed Feather LLC has submitted a bid to open a restaurant in the previous Marshside Mama’s on Daufuskie Island. Marshside Mama’s closed more than a year ago, leaving the county-owned building empty. The proposed restaurant would be family-friendly and potentially serve pizza. Charles Huggins, owner of Pointed Feather, indicated the restaurant would be run by his son, who has worked at several restaurants in the area. The contract still requires final approval from Beaufort County Council.