Bad Biscuit to open on Hilton Head

Hilton Head Island will soon have its own restaurant dedicated to biscuits. Located on Dunnagans Alley, Bad Biscuit is owned by Dave Peck — owner of A Lowcountry Backyard, a Southern-style restaurant on the south end of Hilton Head. Bad Biscuit will be a fast-casual restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating where customers order from a counter. It will be open for breakfast and lunch, serving up Southern comfort food with a creative twist. The restaurant is opening this spring.