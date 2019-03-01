Farm Bluffton Presents Oyster Roast to Benefit Southern Foodways Alliance

Chef Brandon Carter and the team from FARM will host an afternoon of food, drinks, music and fundraising on March 3. To raise money for the Southern Food Alliance, an organization that documents, studies and explores the diverse food cultures of the changing American South. Guests will enjoy oysters from Bluffton Oyster Company, as well as a variety of original dishes by chef Carter and other local and regional chefs. The oyster roast will take place from 4-7 p.m and tickets are $100 per person plus tax. The event will be held at a private home on the May River. For more information and tickets: Farmbluffton.com.