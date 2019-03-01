Bluffton’s Juice Hive wins national award

The Juice Hive won first place at the Good Food Awards for its Magic Memory Ball. Each year, the national Good Food Awards honors those throughout the country who make food that is delicious, respectful of the environment and connected to communities and cultural traditions. Juice Hive’s owner and chef, Leslie Rohland, describes the Memory Ball as a snack that is both tasty and that may enhance mental function and improve memory. It’s made with organic fruits and nuts, as well as a variety of herbal infusions.