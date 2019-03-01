STACK'S of Hilton Head

The motto of this family-owned business is “there are no strangers at Stack’s, only friends we haven’t met yet.” This welcoming philosophy continues as Randy and Debbie Harvey celebrate their 15th year this spring at Stack’s Pancakes and More.Their daughter Kimberli and her husband Michael joined the team five years ago. They continue to offer a warm and friendly atmosphere and menu items with high quality ingredients. The restaurant retains a Southern influence and generous portions.

Three generations work at Stack’s, making it a true family restaurant. Kimberli and Michael’s son Jacob is a manager and their daughter Leigh works during school breaks while attending Clemson University. Jacob shared: “I’m excited to continue the family tradition, to work alongside my parents and to have the opportunity to learn from my grandparents, who have worked so hard over the years.”

Randy is thrilled that his family shares his passion for good food and great customer service.

“Having the Martin family join the management team insures that the mission of Stack’s will continue well into the future,” he said. “This is more than Debbie and I could have imagined Stack’s ever becoming.”

OUR STAFF AND GUESTS ARE MORE THAN EMPLOYEES AND CUSTOMERS, THEY ARE FAMILY... WE ARE SO VERY FORTUNATE TO HAVE THESE WONDERFUL PEOPLE IN OUR LIVES. – KIMBERLI MARTIN

Randy and Debbie are grateful for blessings over the past 14 years, including a loyal and supportive customer base and “the absolute BEST STAFF we have worked with in our 48-year restaurant career.”

“The restaurant’s customers and staff have become true friends,” Debbie said.

The words “thankful” and “grateful” keep coming up in conversations with the family.

“Our staff and guests are more than employees and customers, they are family... we are so very fortunate to have these wonderful people in our lives,” Kimberli said.

She has channeled her appreciation into innovative dishes that keep customers coming back to Stack’s. A trip to Stack’s has become a tradition shared by locals and visitors alike for breakfast items such as pancakes, waffles, omelets, fresh fruit crepes and eggs Benedict. Signature creations like the Crème Brûlée French Toast, their famous Shrimp & Grits, Catfish Grits & Greens, the South Carolina Omelet and the Southern Comfort are favorites on the menu. Lunch is also popular with burgers, huge salads, pimento cheese and fried green tomato sandwiches, wraps and baskets. Gluten free, dairy free, vegan and low carb options are available. Stack’s is also kid-friendly and offers a fun and entertaining children’s menu.

The Stack’s team gives back to the Lowcountry community by partnering with many local nonprofit organizations.

“It is very important to us as a business and a family to support our community and to give back to the area that has supported us over the years,” Kimberli said.

Stack’s co-sponsors an annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser, supports the local art community with the “Got Art?” event, donates to several fundraising silent auction events and contributes to holiday food and toy drives. That’s gratitude in action.