New Jersey-based Italian restaurant on the way

Nunzio Patruno, a popular New Jersey chef, is opening a new Italian restaurant on Hilton Head Island in the site of the former Reebok CrossFit Gym on New Orleans Road. The building currently is being renovated and the restaurant expects to open in March. Patruno has owned Nunzio Ristorante Rustico in New Jersey since 2003. His new restaurant will feature lighter fare like homemade pastas and seafood. The space will include a 1,300-square-foot kitchen, a large bar area, two outdoor areas and seating for up to 175 people.