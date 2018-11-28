Bluffton will host its first-ever Coffee and Chocolate Fest on Dec. 8 in Old Town. The outdoor event will bring together many of the region’s leading coffee roasters, specialty dessert-makers and chocolatiers. Eight local vendors will showcase their product lines and give out free samples and gift packages. Leslie Rohland, owner of The Cottage Cafe Bakery & Tea Room, The Juice Hive and May River Coffee Roasters, is coordinating the festival. Other vendors include Savannah Square Pops, Palmetto Sweets and The Corner Perk.
Bluffton to host Coffee and Chocolate Fest
