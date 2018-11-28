Bluffton to host Coffee and Chocolate Fest

Bluffton will host its first-ever Coffee and Chocolate Fest on Dec. 8 in Old Town. The outdoor event will bring together many of the region’s leading coffee roasters, specialty dessert-makers and chocolatiers. Eight local vendors will showcase their product lines and give out free samples and gift packages. Leslie Rohland, owner of The Cottage Cafe Bakery & Tea Room, The Juice Hive and May River Coffee Roasters, is coordinating the festival. Other vendors include Savannah Square Pops, Palmetto Sweets and The Corner Perk.