Savory Cafe & Provisions celebrated its grand opening in October. The new restaurant on Fording Island Road in Bluffton features Old World French cuisine combined with the soul of the Lowcountry. Savory Cafe's menu includes classic dishes like Croque Monsieur, Shrimp Toast Cesar, Seafood Crepes and French Pommes Frites. For more information, go to www.savorycafesc.com.