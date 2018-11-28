Popular breakfast cafe expands to Hilton Head

Another Broken Egg, an upscale breakfast and lunch restaurant, is opening a new location in the Sea Turtle Market Place on Hilton Head Island. The new cafe will feature fresh, Southern-inspired breakfast, brunch and lunch items such as Lemon Blueberry Goat Cheese Pancakes, Crab Cakes & Fried Green Tomatoes and Chicken & Waffles. Another Broken Egg is one of the fastest-growing daytime-only concepts in the country, with more than 60 locations in 12 states. The Hilton Head restaurant will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.