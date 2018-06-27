Hilton Head and Bluffton pizza restaurant Local Pie has launched a program to identify and honor local heroes in the Lowcountry community. Brian Rose was the June Hometown Hero. He serves the community through the F3 Lowcountry Foundation. F3 stands for fitness, fellowship and faith, and the organization provides free workout groups for men who are involved in the community while raising money for other local charities.
Local Pie announces June hero
