Aldi opening In Bluffton

Aldi, the discount grocery chain based in Germany, will be coming to the new shopping center on U.S. 278 at Burnt Church Road. The Fresh Market was rumored to have leased the space, but Beaufort County Design Review Board has confirmed that Aldi will be the anchor tenant of the new shopping center. An opening date for the new Aldi has not been announced. Other stores in the shopping center are Hobby Lobby, PGA Superstore, First Watch and Aspen Dental.