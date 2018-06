Hilton Head Brewing Company will feature new summer hours: the brewery will now be open from noon to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday and 2-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The summer season also means new brews on tap. Arlene has tawny amber color, malty flavor and a crisp hop finish. Bean Free Black Lager is a medium bodied lager with a coffee-like aroma and minimal bitterness.