FARM lands cover shot of national magazine

FARM Bluffton is featured on the front cover of the April edition of The Local Palate, a national Southern food magazine based in Charleston. In addition to the cover, the restaurant is featured in a 10-page spread in the publication. The article includes recipes and photos of the restaurant’s creations. FARM serves lunch and dinner Tuesdays through Saturdays at 1301 May River Road in Bluffton. For more information, call 843-707-2041 or go to farmbluffton.com.