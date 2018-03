Dempsey Farms on St. Helena Island has opened for strawberry picking. The farm lost a large percentage of its strawberries and pumpkin crops last fall during a freeze, so call ahead to make sure it is open before you go. Dempsey Farms is at 1576 Sea Island Parkway on St. Helena Island, 11 miles east of Beaufort. For more information, call 843-838-3656 or “like” Dempsey Farms on Facebook.