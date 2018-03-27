Downtown Catering Company Hires Brewer

Jennifer Brewer brings to Downtown Catering Company more than 20 years of experience in management, customer service, event planning, community relations and food and beverage — both in restaurants and food education. She was the community relations manager for Earth Fare supermarket in Ashville, North Carolina, and for the last four years has worked on Hilton Head Island and in Bluffton four years as a server, a baker and a manager. Brewer is also a certified yoga teacher.