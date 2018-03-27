Crabby’s Corner now open for business

After months of back-and-forth with the town of Bluffton, Crabby’s Corner in Old Town Bluffton is now fully reopened and serving food. Last year, the town shut down the establishment, saying the business violated zoning laws that prohibited the sale of prepared foods. It was determined that Crabby’s Corner was purchased months before the new zoning laws were put in place and the restaurant was able to reopen. Crabby’s Corner specializes in treats like ice cream, milkshakes, shaved ice, frappuccinos, coffee and tea. Crabby’s Corner is at 7 Lawton St. at the same site as Mameem & Maudie. For more information call 843-757-0786.