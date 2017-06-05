Fish Seafood & Raw Bar Presents Exciting New Dining Experience On Hilton Head Island

One that places a premium on sourcing delicious seafood from local sources and lightly preparing it with a deep respect for regional foodways and Lowcountry culinary history.

Here, our courteous and knowledgeable staff can guide you on a delectable journey of inspired seafood dishes in a relaxed, enjoyable atmosphere among a variety of dining and lounging areas.

The experiencecontinues among three different bars, with live entertainment at the Fish Bowl music venue providing the perfect spot for an after-dinner cocktail.