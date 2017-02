Hilton Head Island chef Clayton Rollison, who owns Lucky Rooster Kitchen + Bar, was recently interviewed by NBC News for an online article titled “Buh-Bye, Hipster: Why the Friendly Bartender is Making a Comeback.” Rollison shared his views on customer service, craft cocktails and more.

"Remember when farm to table was cool? Now it's just what you're supposed to be doing,” Rollison was quoted as saying. “To have a good bar program, you have to be able to make a proper Negroni, Manhattan, Boulevardier, know that a martini is gin and vermouth stirred the old style. And customers are comfortable. Bartenders feel more comfortable. Everybody feels safer." Read the full story online at www.nbcnews.com