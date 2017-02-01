Lori Craven Catering Offering Palmetto Sweets

After more than 20 years as one of Hilton Head Island’s most popular caterers, Lori Craven Catering has branched out to offer a new product line of gourmet treats called Palmetto Sweets. The handcrafted honey pecan squares are made with local honey and pecans, sweet cream, butter, brown sugar and molasses to create a rich and creamy indulgence atop a rich and tender shortbread unlike anything you've ever tasted.