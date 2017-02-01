Lori Craven Catering Offering Palmetto Sweets

After more than 20 years as one of Hilton Head Island’s most popular caterers, Lori Craven Catering has branched out to offer a new product line of gourmet treats called Palmetto Sweets. The handcrafted honey pecan squares are made with local honey and pecans, sweet cream, butter, brown sugar and molasses to create a rich and creamy indulgence atop a rich and tender shortbread unlike anything you've ever tasted.
These decadent homemade treats are a taste of the South in your mouth. Palmetto Sweets can be beautifully packaged and wrapped with grosgrain ribbon for specialty gifts, wedding favors or your own personal indulgence. To place an order, call 843-689-9499.