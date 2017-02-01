Westin Wedding
Bridal

New Coffee Roasting Company Opens In Bluffton

Typography

Grind CoffeeGrind Coffee Roasters is a new coffee roasting company that specializes in wholesale coffee sales for restaurants, offices, hotels and rentals. The company offers individual coffee sales and coffee subscription packages, as well as equipment for sale or lease and equipment repair and consultation.

The company is located at 7 Simmonsville Road, Suite 600 in Bluffton and is open to the public from 1 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and on Saturdays by appointment. The grand opening is set for 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. The event will feature live music, food, a chance to win prizes and, of course, coffee. 

Browse the Digital Edition

Hilton Head Magazine Hilton Head Vacation Guide Hilton Head Weddings Planing
SML Sidebar
Advertisement
Hilton Head Property Management Hilton Head Health Hilton Head Magazine Hilton Head Events
HHI Dermatology Homepage
Advertisement
Sign up for our free weekly newsletter.
Hilton Head Monthly