New Coffee Roasting Company Opens In Bluffton

Grind Coffee Roasters is a new coffee roasting company that specializes in wholesale coffee sales for restaurants, offices, hotels and rentals. The company offers individual coffee sales and coffee subscription packages, as well as equipment for sale or lease and equipment repair and consultation.

The company is located at 7 Simmonsville Road, Suite 600 in Bluffton and is open to the public from 1 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and on Saturdays by appointment. The grand opening is set for 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. The event will feature live music, food, a chance to win prizes and, of course, coffee.