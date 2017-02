A new Mexican restaurant, El Nuevo Vallarta Mexican Bar & Grill, has opened in the building that formerly housed Montana’s Grizzly Bar and Tavern 46 at 16 Kitties Landing Road in Bluffton. The extensive menu at El Nuevo Vallarta includes breakfast plates, classic Mexican dishes like sopes, pollo en mole, carne asada and tamales, along with an entire section dedicated to oyster entrees.

Prices range from $9 for salads to $65 for a seafood medley that serves two to four people. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.