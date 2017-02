One of Old Town Bluffton’s most popular new restaurants is now open for lunch. FARM is offering a lunch menu from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. Diners choose their meat (brisket, turkey wings or shrimp), their portion size (4, 6 or 8 ounces) and then three sides (toast, butter beans, cauliflower, collard greens, Brussels sprouts, rice or pudding). Salads and hand-fried pies are also available.