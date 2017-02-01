The SERG Restaurant Group is opening a new restaurant at 2 Hudson Road, the former home of Chart House restaurant. The waterfront restaurant will be named Skull Creek Dockside Restaurant and is expected to open in early summer. Plans for the new restaurant include a shared space with neighboring SERG restaurant Skull Creek Boathouse that will be used for more family entertainment and special events such as oyster roasts.
SERG Group Opening Skull Creek Dockside
