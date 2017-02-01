Palmetto Dunes To Reopen Alexander’s

Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort has announced the spring 2017 reopening of an island favorite, Alexander’s Restaurant and Wine Bar. Alexander’s, a popular spot in the Hilton Head Island dining scene since 1977, will reopen as an upscale seafood restaurant, featuring seasonally inspired cuisine, locally caught seafood and many locally sourced ingredients.

The menu will pay tribute to classic Alexander’s favorites such as Stuffed Flounder, Shrimp and Grits, and Wiener Schnitzel. Alexander’s will be open for early dining and dinner seven nights a week. Brian Couey, the director of food and beverage and a certified sommelier, and executive chef Don Reinheardt will lead the restaurant reopening. Couey worked previously at the Pinehurst Resort and the Biltmore Estate, both in North Carolina, while Reinheardt boasts two decades of experience with Starwood Hotels and Resorts.