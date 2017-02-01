Local Pie In Bluffton Now Open

Local pizza lovers now have another dining option in Old Town Bluffton. Hilton Head Island’s Local Pie has opened a second location in the Calhoun Street Promenade at 15 State of Mind St., where The Oyster Bar used to be. The Neapolitan-style, wood-fired pizza joint is using the same regionally sourced ingredients and cooking techniques as the island location, which won the award for “Best Pizza” in Hilton Head Monthly’s 2016 Readers’ Choice Awards.