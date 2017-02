The Palmetto Plant Eaters Club, a PlantPure Nation pod group that meets monthly to educate and support plant-based eating, will host Karla Yesika as its guest speaker at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Lowcountry in Bluffton. Yesika will be discussing vegan tropology and how it healed her body and fuels her dance exercise.