Hilton Head Distillery: Time Flies When You're Having Rum

Blackbeard and his crew on the Queen Anne’s Revenge’s looted cotton, indigo and sugar, but when not busy pirating, they indulged in consuming barrels of rum from Caribbean sugarcane plantations. Thanks to these unofficial “rum ambassadors,” the distilled spirit’s popularity caught on with Colonial North America, and centuries later it is now made right here at Hilton Head Distillery.

Executive distiller Peter Thompson got his feet wet working at Fort Collins Brewery in Colorado, and then began distilling whisky at the Dark Corner Distillery, a Greenville-based craft distillery. He studied rum distilling in the Cayman Islands before he and assistant distiller Jeff Flanagan began bottling rum under the distillery’s Two Traditions label. Their offerings include includes barrel-aged Dark 23, platinum white, gold and toasted coconut rums. The pair also bottle a spiced rum under the Redlock label.

“My personal favorite? White rum, all day long. I am very traditional when it comes to my spirits, and I like them as basic as possible,” Thompson said. “The grass-roots of what comes out of the stills is what I enjoy. Sprits are like going to a fine restaurant — you never want to change what a chef does. Sprits are that chef’s best course, and you can really tell how a person distills. If you have to mix it, you’re changing the flavors, and you’ve changed what he’s put into it, so I like to keep it simple. It’s like art. You don’t want to change somebody’s art.”

Thompson’s works of art have been well-received by rum aficionados. The distillery was named “South Carolina Rum Distillery of the Year” in 2016 at the New York International Spirits Competition, and was recently featured on "Eat It and Like It," a show that seeks out the best spots for dining and drinking in the Southeast.

The well-deserved accolades delight Tim Triplett, co-founder and CEO of parent company Brass Ring Spirits Brands. Triplett was born and raised near Asheville, North Carolina, and spent time on Hilton Head during his college years. Having considered other cities like Galveston, Texas, for his distillery, he said the location off Mathews Drive seems like where the company’s operations are meant to be.

“From a manufacturing standpoint, where we are is an ideal location,” he said. “Our distiller Peter Thompson is a savant. Two of our spirits distilled here will be distributed nationally — Mountain Peak Espresso Rum and Aermoor Vodka. Lots of guys claim to be ‘craft’, but it's got to taste good.”

Thompson arrived in the Lowcountry in November 2015 to a shell of a building. The floors were covered with yellow paint and there were holes in the walls.

“My first three months were spent redoing the entire office area — spackled the walls, cleaned the floors, and tried to make it look as good as possible. Once we got the OK on the stills, four of us worked together on the designs,” he said. “They are one-of-a-kind pieces and we own all the rights to the designs. The air water generator, a prototype, takes the humidity and turns it into water in its purest form and is used for the vodka made of sugar cane. Tours come through and I’m happy to answer any questions.”

When it came time to opening, it was not all smooth sailing.

“We opened on Sept. 24 and then evacuated a week and a half later due to Hurricane Matthew,” said business manager Jillian Stephens. “Luckily, there was no structural damage or damage to our custom equipment. We are very thankful.”

The distillery is also thankful for the local support it has received.

“The restaurants here are very supportive of a local brand,” Stephens said. “The restaurant scene in the Lowcountry is homegrown and resonates with our mission here.”