Hilton Head Island Seafood Festival Announces Events

The 10th annual Hilton Head Island Seafood Festival is gearing up for another fun-filled event. This year’s festival begins Monday, Feb. 20, with events running through Sunday, Feb. 26. The main event is 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25 at Shelter Cove Community Park.
Locals and visitors of all ages are invited to participate in a number of culinary events throughout the week, many featuring live music. From boat rides to a quintessential Lowcountry oyster roast, the events are designed to showcase the bounty of local waters and give guests an opportunity to enjoy several picturesque island settings.
“Every year, we’re overwhelmed by the community’s support,” says foundation leader Andrew Carmines. “Not only is the fest a great way to bring family and friends together to enjoy incredible local food, drinks and live music, but 100 percent of our proceeds go directly to our nonprofit partners, a feat we’re extremely proud of.”
For more information, go to www.hiltonheadseafoodfestival.com.