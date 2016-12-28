Westin Wedding
Bridal

Hilton Head Island Seafood Festival Announces Events

Typography

The 10th annual Hilton Head Island Seafood Festival is gearing up for another fun-filled event. This year’s festival begins Monday, Feb. 20, with events running through Sunday, Feb. 26. The main event is 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25 at Shelter Cove Community Park.

Locals and visitors of all ages are invited to participate in a number of culinary events throughout the week, many featuring live music. From boat rides to a quintessential Lowcountry oyster roast, the events are designed to showcase the bounty of local waters and give guests an opportunity to enjoy several picturesque island settings.

The festival is hosted by the David M. Carmines Memorial Foundation, which was established by the Carmines family, owners of Hudson’s Seafood House On the Docks, in memory of their son David. The festival is the foundation’s main fundraiser. The festival benefits the MD Anderson Cancer Research Center, the Island Recreation Scholarship Fund and the American Cancer Society.

“Every year, we’re overwhelmed by the community’s support,” says foundation leader Andrew Carmines. “Not only is the fest a great way to bring family and friends together to enjoy incredible local food, drinks and live music, but 100 percent of our proceeds go directly to our nonprofit partners, a feat we’re extremely proud of.”

For more information, go to www.hiltonheadseafoodfestival.com

Browse the Digital Edition

Hilton Head Magazine Hilton Head Vacation Guide Hilton Head Weddings Planing
SML Sidebar
Advertisement
Hilton Head Property Management Hilton Head Health Hilton Head Magazine Hilton Head Events
HHI Dermatology Homepage
Advertisement
Hilton Head Monthly

Weather

Bluffton United States Fair (day), 33 °F
Current Conditions
Sunrise: 8:4 am   |   Sunset: 5:21 pm
73%     14.0 mph     33.525 bar
Forecast
Wed Low: 24 °F High: 40 °F
Thu Low: 28 °F High: 36 °F
Fri Low: 25 °F High: 28 °F
Sat Low: 26 °F High: 38 °F
Sun Low: 27 °F High: 36 °F
Mon Low: 33 °F High: 46 °F
Tue Low: 31 °F High: 44 °F
Wed Low: 20 °F High: 30 °F
Thu Low: 15 °F High: 20 °F
Fri Low: 14 °F High: 20 °F