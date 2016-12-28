Hilton Head Island Seafood Festival Announces Events

The 10th annual Hilton Head Island Seafood Festival is gearing up for another fun-filled event. This year’s festival begins Monday, Feb. 20, with events running through Sunday, Feb. 26. The main event is 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25 at Shelter Cove Community Park.

Locals and visitors of all ages are invited to participate in a number of culinary events throughout the week, many featuring live music. From boat rides to a quintessential Lowcountry oyster roast, the events are designed to showcase the bounty of local waters and give guests an opportunity to enjoy several picturesque island settings.