Chowder Challenge Returning To Reilley’s Plaza

The fourth annual Reilley’s Plaza Chowder Challenge takes place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at Reilley’s Plaza on Hilton Head Island. Local restaurants and amateurs will compete for the title of the “Top People’s Choice Award” and “Judge’s Award” for the best chowder on the island.

The challenge will benefit The Heather Trew Foundation for Organ Donation and Research. Vote for your favorite chowder dish while enjoying a kids’ zone, silent auction and music performed by The Headliners. For more information, go to www.theheathertrewfoundation.org.

