Lucky Rooster Hosting Event With Chicago Chef

On Sunday, Jan. 8, Lucky Rooster chef Clayton Rollison will host James Beard semifinalist chef Paul Fehribach of Chicago’s Big Jones restaurant for a Lowcountry pop-up called Southern Sunday Supper. The chefs will join culinary forces and offer guests an à la cart menu from chef Fehribach’s “Big Jones Cookbook,” including dishes such as boudin fritters, sweet tea brined pork chops and buttermilk pie with pineapple rum sauce.

Fehribach’s cookbooks will be on sale that evening and he will be pleased to personalize them. Beginning at 9:30 p.m., Cranford Hollow will perform their Lowcountry stomp with crowd-pleasing scratchy vocals and fiddle-accompanied tunes. This will be an evening to pick up a fork, sip some bourbon and tap your feet. For more information or to make reservations, call 843-681-3474.