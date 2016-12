Steve Flannery and Eric White recently started a GoFundMe account to help raise money for Hilton Head Island food service industry workers affected by Hurricane Matthew. As of Dec. 20, the account had raised $2,500 of its $5,000 goal. The account asks donors to give what they would normally tip their server on a night out. The account is listed as “Waitstaff Hilton Head” at www.gofundme.com.