Ela’s Wins Taste Of The Season Award

ELA’S Blu Water Grille has won the People's Choice Award for Best Cuisine at Taste of the Season, an event hosted by the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce at the Hilton Head Marriott Resort & Spa. ELA’S garnered the most votes for its Pan-Seared Diver Scallops over Crab Risotto with Truffle Cream Sauce and Crispy Prosciutto.

The runner-up was Jane Bistro and Bar for Carolina Shrimp & Grits. More than 30 chefs served their tastiest signature dishes for attendees to enjoy, along with great drinks, the J. Banks Design VIP Lounge and a silent auction. This year, a portion of the silent auction proceeds went to the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry Disaster Relief Fund.