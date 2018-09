The big GAME

GAME YOUR GUIDE TO SOME OF OUR FAVORITE SPOTS AROUND TOWN TO WATCH YOUR FAVORITE TEAMS.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 9

1:00 pm

Buffalo Bills @ Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals @ Indianapolis Colts

Houston Texans @ New England Patriots

Jacksonville Jaguars @ New York Giants

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cleveland Browns

San Francisco 49ers @ Minnesota Vikings

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints

Tennessee Titans @ Miami Dolphins

4:00 pm

Kansas City Chiefs @ Los Angeles Chargers

Dallas Cowboys @ Carolina Panthers

Seattle Seahawks @ Denver Broncos

Washington Redskins @ Arizona Cardinals

8:20 pm

Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers

MONDAY, SEPT. 10

8:10 pm

New York Jets @ Detroit Lions

10:20 pm

Los Angeles Rams @ Oakland Raiders

Week 1

SATURDAY, SEPT. 1

12:00 pm

Coastal Carolina @ South Carolina

FAU @ Oklahoma

Houston @ Rice

James Madison @ NC State

Kent St. @ Illinois

Ole Miss @ Texas Tech

Villanova @ Temple

Oregon St. @ Ohio St.

Southern U. @ TCU

Texas @ Maryland

Texas St. @ Rutgers

Furman @ Clemson

Alcorn St. @ Georgia Tech

1:00 pm

Massachusetts @ Boston College

2:00 pm

Howard @ Ohio

3:30 pm

Albany @ Pittsburgh

Austin Peay @ Georgia

App. St. @ Penn St.

C. Michigan @ Kentucky

Marshall @ Miami (Ohio)

Washington @ Auburn

Washington St. @ Wyoming

West Virginia @ Tennessee

4:00 pm

E. Illinois @ Arkansas

UT Martin @ Missouri

North Carolina @ California

UNLV @ USC

6:00 pm

Boise St. @ Troy

Delaware St. @ Buffalo

Elon @ South Florida

Fordham @ Charlotte

NC A&T @ East Carolina

Old Dominion @ Liberty

Richmond @ Virginia

SC State @ Ga. Southern

7:00 pm

Cent. Arkansas @ Tulsa

Cincinnati @ UCLA

Grambling @ Louisiana

Indiana @ FIU

Jackson St. @ So. Miss

Louisiana Tech @ South Alabama

Mercer @Memphis

Nicholls St. @ Kansas

SE Missouri St. @ Arkansas St.

VMI @ Toledo

South Dakota @ Kansas St.

Charleston So. @ Florida

Middle Tenn. @ Vanderbilt

N. Arizona @ UTEP

S.F. Austin @ Miss. State

SMU @ North Texas

Michigan @ Notre Dame

8:00 pm

Abil Chr. @ Baylor

Akron @ Nebraska

Bowling Green @ Oregon

Louisville @ Alabama

South Dakota St. @ Iowa St.

Incarnate Word @ New Mexico

10:00 pm

Idaho @ Fresno St.

UT-San Antonio @ Arizona St.

BYU @ Arizona

11:00 pm

Navy @ Hawaii

Sunday, Sep 2, 2018

7:30 pm

Miami (Fla.) @ LSU

Monday, Sep 3, 2018

8:00 pm

Virginia Tech @ Florida St.

Where to Watch

FAN FAVORITES FOR COLD BREWS, GOOD FOOD AND A TON OF TVS. CHECK DOWN THE OPTION.

STREET MEET AMERICAN TAVERN IS THE OFFICIAL BROWNS BACKERS BAR!

Port Royal Plaza, 95 Mathews Dr, Hilton Head Island

843-842-2570 | www.streetmeethhi.com

The Home of Great Food & Football!! We proudly serve Hofmann’s Hot Dogs. We are known for our Soul Kitchen, which is 8 Chicken Wings and Fries all tossed in our Homemade Chipotle Ranch. We serve Hot Pretzels, Buffalo Pirogies & Pulled Pork Nachos. Happy Hour 7 Days a Week - Bar Only from 4-7pm $8 PBR Pitchers & $5 Absolut Peppar Bloody Marys

HILTON HEAD BEACH & TENNIS-COCONUTZ SPORTZ BAR

40 Folly Field Rd, Hilton Head Island

843-842-0043 | www.hhibeachandtennis.com

Happy Hour 4-7 nightly Island’s #1 Wings

Smoked Brisket Sandwich $11.99

Bull Dawg Burger $11.99

Fried Chicken Dinner $15.99

Bucket of Beer- Domestic $13

FRASER’S TAVERN

100 N Sea Pines Dr, Hilton Head Island

843-842-1441 | www.fraserstavern.com

$5 appetizers all day on game day

2 for 1 domestic drafts from 4-7p.m.

Cold beer, hot wings and football on 9 screens.

ROCKFISH CINCY’S FAVORITE FOOTBALL SPECIALS

5 Lagoon Road, Hilton Head Island

843-689-2662 | www.ROCKFISHHHI.COM

Montgomery Inn Ribs 1/2 Slab $19.99, Full Slab $29.99

Big Boy “Bomb” Burger with Fries- $15.95

Cincinnati Cheese Coneys- $7

Cincinnati 3 Way, 4way, 5way- $8-$8.75

Cincinnati Chili Cheese Fries $10

Wings- 6 Wings $6

Buffalo, Ranch, Sweet Thai BBQ, Honey Mustard

Beer Bucket Special(5 Beers Mix and Match)

5 Can Craft Beer $19

Domestic Bucket $12

Keystone “Kenny” Bucket $10

Who Dey Shots $2.50

All Specials are offered during game time. GO CINCINNATI!

CHOW DADDY’S KITCHEN & BAR

4b Executive Park Rd, Hilton Head Island & 15 Towne Dr, Bluffton

www.ChowDaddys.com

$2 domestic beer

$3 well cocktails

$4 select tacos

*Bar only