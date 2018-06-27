The best Burgers of the Lowcountry

REACQUAINT YOURSELF WITH SOME OF THE LOWCOUNTRY’S MOST COLOSSAL CREATIONS OF MEAT, CHEESE AND IMAGINATION.
Make no mistake, the once humble hamburger has been elevated in the Lowcountry. The formerly quite basic American staple has been deconstructed, parsed, analyzed, and, in the minds of some culinary experts, perfected.
On Hilton Head Island and in Bluffton these days, it’s not difficult to find yourself in the general vicinity of an outstanding burger. Locals’ love of all forms of beef between buns has grown so passionate that it seems like every restaurant that opens feels compelled to put a specialty burger on its menu.
But a burger is only as good as the meat used to make it. Many of the area’s best restaurants use sa combination of ground chuck and brisket for the ideal fat-toflavor ratio. Others use ground sirloin.
Forget the word “lean” (at least for this meal). This will ensure your burger is flavorful and juicy. The enemy to any burger is overcooking, so don’t be surprised if your server cringes if you order yours well done.
THE JAKE-ZILLA BURGER
A half-pund Prime beef burger grilled over an open flame, topped with bacon, Pimento cheese, slow-cooked, hand-pulled pork, fred onions and drizzled with house made barbeque sauce.
Served at Salty Dog Cafe
CAJUN SHRIMP AND LOBSTER BURGER
Thick chunks of Maine lobster mixed with shrimp, fresh lemon and herbs, accented with Louisiana Bayou sauce.
Served at Red Fish
BLACKENED GRASSFED BURGER
Fried onions, pimento cheese, bacon onion jam.
Served at FARM Bluffton
FRESH BURGER
Ground in house. Lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayonnaise and mustard, choice of cheese or pimento cheese, served with shoestring fries.
Served at Truffles Cafe
THE B-RAD BURGER
12 oz. 80/20 ground chuck grilled to temp served with bistro fries. Your choice of cheese and all the fixins.
Served at Jane’s Bistro & Bar
THE ELLIE BURGER
An 8 oz patty covered with a creamy Rosemary Jalapeno cheese sauce, caramelized Vidalia onions, sliced Roma tomato, sandwiched between toasted Jalapeno-Cheddar bread and served with Truffle Fries.
Served at The French Bakery
CLASSIC DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER
Two freshly ground steak patties, topped with pecan smoked bacon, American cheese, sautéed onions, grilled tomato, house pickles and our signature fancy sauce on a toasted brioche bun.
Served at Charbar
THE BURGER
Angus beef with bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws, and Carolina gold mustard sauce served with a choice of kale salad or truffle fries.
Served at Elas Blu Water Grille
CHOW DADDY’S BURGER
House ground brisket, arugala, garlic aioli dijon mustard, carmelized onions & jalapeños, cheddar, havarti or pimento cheese.
Served at Chow Daddy’s
KOBE BEEF BURGER
8oz. Kobe beef patty on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and onion served with home made fries.
Served at Rockfish Seafood & Steaks at Bomboras
Tips for creating the Perfect Burgers
When you’re manning the grill this summer, be the master of your domain with these helpful tips to make the perfect burger. Have your guests bowing to your culinary prowes for maneuvering around the open flame.