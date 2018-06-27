The best Burgers of the Lowcountry

Make no mistake, the once humble hamburger has been elevated in the Lowcountry. The formerly quite basic American staple has been deconstructed, parsed, analyzed, and, in the minds of some culinary experts, perfected.

REACQUAINT YOURSELF WITH SOME OF THE LOWCOUNTRY’S MOST COLOSSAL CREATIONS OF MEAT, CHEESE AND IMAGINATION.

On Hilton Head Island and in Bluffton these days, it’s not difficult to find yourself in the general vicinity of an outstanding burger. Locals’ love of all forms of beef between buns has grown so passionate that it seems like every restaurant that opens feels compelled to put a specialty burger on its menu.

But a burger is only as good as the meat used to make it. Many of the area’s best restaurants use sa combination of ground chuck and brisket for the ideal fat-toflavor ratio. Others use ground sirloin.

Forget the word “lean” (at least for this meal). This will ensure your burger is flavorful and juicy. The enemy to any burger is overcooking, so don’t be surprised if your server cringes if you order yours well done.

THE JAKE-ZILLA BURGER

A half-pund Prime beef burger grilled over an open flame, topped with bacon, Pimento cheese, slow-cooked, hand-pulled pork, fred onions and drizzled with house made barbeque sauce.

Served at Salty Dog Cafe

CAJUN SHRIMP AND LOBSTER BURGER

Thick chunks of Maine lobster mixed with shrimp, fresh lemon and herbs, accented with Louisiana Bayou sauce.

Served at Red Fish

BLACKENED GRASSFED BURGER BLACKENED GRASSFED BURGER

Fried onions, pimento cheese, bacon onion jam.

Served at FARM Bluffton

FRESH BURGER FRESH BURGER

Ground in house. Lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayonnaise and mustard, choice of cheese or pimento cheese, served with shoestring fries.

Served at Truffles Cafe

THE B-RAD BURGER THE B-RAD BURGER

12 oz. 80/20 ground chuck grilled to temp served with bistro fries. Your choice of cheese and all the fixins.

Served at Jane’s Bistro & Bar

THE ELLIE BURGER THE ELLIE BURGER

An 8 oz patty covered with a creamy Rosemary Jalapeno cheese sauce, caramelized Vidalia onions, sliced Roma tomato, sandwiched between toasted Jalapeno-Cheddar bread and served with Truffle Fries.

Served at The French Bakery

CLASSIC DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER

Two freshly ground steak patties, topped with pecan smoked bacon, American cheese, sautéed onions, grilled tomato, house pickles and our signature fancy sauce on a toasted brioche bun.

Served at Charbar

THE BURGER

Angus beef with bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws, and Carolina gold mustard sauce served with a choice of kale salad or truffle fries.

Served at Elas Blu Water Grille

CHOW DADDY’S BURGER

House ground brisket, arugala, garlic aioli dijon mustard, carmelized onions & jalapeños, cheddar, havarti or pimento cheese.

Served at Chow Daddy’s

KOBE BEEF BURGER KOBE BEEF BURGER

8oz. Kobe beef patty on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and onion served with home made fries.

Served at Rockfish Seafood & Steaks at Bomboras

Tips for creating the Perfect Burgers

When you’re manning the grill this summer, be the master of your domain with these helpful tips to make the perfect burger. Have your guests bowing to your culinary prowes for maneuvering around the open flame.