Cooking Demonstrations & Classes

A cooking class is typically hands-on, with participants prepping and cooking the recipes with instructions from the chef. A cooking demonstration, on the other hand, typically allows the participants to watch a chef prepare and cook the recipes, then either sample or enjoy a full meal of what was prepared. Many area restaurants offer cooking classes and demonstrations for groups. Contact the venue for more information.
HOGSHEAD KITCHEN AND WINE BAR
1555 Fording Island Road
Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
843-837-4647
www.hogsheadkitchen.com
MICHAEL ANTHONY’S CUCINA ITALIANA
Orleans Plaza
37 New Orleans Road
Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
843-785-6272
www.michael-anthonys.com
NEO
326 Moss Creek Village
Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
843-837-5111
www.neohhi.com
OMBRA CUCINA RUSTICA
The Village at Wexford
1000 William Hilton Parkway
Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
RED FISH (TWO LOCATIONS)
8 Archer Road
Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
843-686-3399
www.redfishofhiltonhead.com
32 Bruin Road
Bluffton, SC 29910
843-837-8888
www.redfishofbluffton.com
SIMMONS FISH CAMP
Chef Sallie Ann Robinson
11 Simmons Road
Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
912-604-8210