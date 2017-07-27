Lowcountry boil is a local favorite

Lowcountry boil goes by several other names, like Frogmore stew or Beaufort boil. But no matter what it’s called, it’s a local favorite made of four readily available ingredients: shrimp, sausage, corn and potatoes. Add a sprinkling of seasoning and you’re set. It’s not a dainty dish, but it appears everywhere — at food festivals, church fundraisers, family reunions and black-tie weddings. Often, it is served on newspaper and eaten by hand with cocktail sauce and melted butter for dipping, plus hot sauce for those who crave more heat. This version of a Lowcountry boil makes it a manageable meal on a smaller scale and alters the presentation just a bit.

Lowcountry Boil Skewers

By Carrie Hirsch / Serves 2-4

4 tablespoons Old Bay seasoning

1 1/2 pounds raw medium shrimp, peeled with tails left on

1 pound small red potatoes, cut into quarters

3 ears corn, shucked and cut into thirds

1 14-ounce link smoked sausage (sold fully cooked), cut into 1-inch slices

24 slices bread-and-butter pickles

1/2 stick butter, melted

1 bunch green onions, thinly sliced

lemon wedges

6 10-inch metal skewers

12-inch pot with lid



Fill pot with 2 inches of water, and then add Old Bay seasoning. Bring water to a boil and add the red potatoes. Cover and simmer on medium heat for 10-15 minutes or until potatoes are almost tender. Add corn pieces and continue to simmer, covered, while assembling the skewers as follows: sausage, pickle, shrimp, repeating until skewers are full. Add skewers to pot, then simmer, covered, for 5 minutes or until shrimp is cooked. Remove skewers, drain potatoes and corn and arrange on a serving platter, then top with skewers. Pour melted butter over skewers, sprinkle with green onions and then squeeze lemon wedges over them. Garnish with additional lemon wedges. Serve immediately.