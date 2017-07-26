FROZEN DRINKS Worth the brain freeze

Beating the summer heat requires nothing more than a blender, ice, and fruit — and, if you’re looking to kick things up, a little bit of alcohol. And good frozen drinks start with good ingredients, so here are a few suggestions to help make sure what goes into your blender is the best it can be:
- Whipping together heavy cream, a touch of sifted powdered sugar and a few drops of vanilla extract takes 2 to 3 minutes. Compared to the artificial toppings that come out of an aerosol can or a frozen tub, real whipped cream is so rich and delicious, it’s well worth whipping up a batch from scratch.
- Fresh sprigs of mint and other herbs keep well in the fridge upright in a container with an inch of water, wrapped in a damp paper towel.
- Keep watermelons, cantaloupes and peaches on the counter until cut, then refrigerate as unripe fruit is hard, bitter and tasteless and won’t ripen in the refrigerator.
- Freshly squeezed juices bring out the best citrus flavor.
- Frozen drinks are best served immediately as they tend to separate as they warm up. Now that you’re ready to crank up the blender, here are a few drinks that will keep you cool this summer — plus a few kid-friendly options, too.
Raspberry Blush Slush
Serves 2
1 cup fresh or frozen raspberries
1 cup vanilla gelato or ice cream
1/2 cup club soda
1½ cups ice
fresh raspberries
Process raspberries, gelato, club soda and ice in a blender until smooth. Garnish with raspberries.
KEEP YOUR GUESTS HAPPY WITH THESE DRINKS
ALCOHOLIC:
- Ginger Ale & Gin Frozen Buck
- Training Wheels Tequila
- Peachy Keen Whisky Freeze
- Black Cherry Vodka Daiquiri
- Banana Rum Runner Frappé
NON-ALCOHOLIC:
- Chocolate Brain Freeze
- Summer Melon Frosty
- Raspberry Blush Slush
- Chai Latte Frozen Caramel Swirl
Banana Rum Runner Frappé
Serves 2
1 ripe banana
4 ounces dark rum
1 cup milk
1½ cups ice
whipped cream
vanilla wafers
Process banana, rum, milk and ice in a blender until smooth. Top with whipped cream and vanilla wafers.
Ginger Ale & Gin Frozen Buck
Serves 2
12 ounces ginger ale
1 teaspoon fresh ginger, finely minced
4 ounces gin
3 tablespoons powdered sugar dissolved in 2 tablespoons warm water juice of 1 lime
1 cup ice
fresh mint leaves
Process ginger ale, fresh ginger, gin, powdered sugar mixture, lime juice and ice cubes in a blender. Garnish with mint leaves.
Training Wheels Tequila
Serves 2
4 ounces gold tequila
2 ounces orange liqueur
3 tablespoons powdered sugar dissolved in 2 tablespoons warm water juice of 1 lime
1½ cups ice
lime wedges
coarse salt
Process tequila, orange liqueur, powdered sugar mixture, lime juice and ice in a blender until smooth. Garnish with lime wedges dipped in coarse salt.
Summer Melon Frosty
Serves 2
1 cup ripe seedless watermelon, cut into
1-inch cubes
1 cup ripe cantaloupe, cut into 1-inch cubes
1/2 cup club soda
2 tablespoons agave
1 cup ice
mint leaves
mixed berries
Process watermelon, cantaloupe, club soda, agave and ice in a blender until smooth. Garnish with mint leaves and berries.
Peachy Keen Whiskey Freeze
Serves 2
2 ripe peaches, peeled and chopped
4 ounces peach whiskey
1 cup club soda
1½ cups ice
1 cup whipped cream
fresh mint leaves
Process peaches, peach whiskey, club soda and ice in a blender until smooth. Top with whipped cream and mint leaves.
Chocolate Brain Freeze
Serves 2
1/3 cup chocolate syrup
1/2 cup half-and-half
1/2 cup club soda
1 cup ice
whipped cream
chocolate shavings
maraschino cherries
Process chocolate syrup, half-and-half, club soda and ice in a blender until smooth. Garnish with whipped cream, chocolate shavings and maraschino cherries.
Black Cherry Vodka Daiquiri
Serves 2
2/3 cup black cherry juice (100 percent juice, not a blend)
4 ounces berry-flavored vodka
1 cup club soda
1/3 cup fresh lime juice
1/2 cup ice
lime wedges
maraschino cherries
Process cherry juice, vodka, club soda, lime juice and ice in a blender until smooth. Garnish with lime wedge and cherries.
Chai Latte Frozen Caramel Drizzle
Serves 2
2 cups brewed chai tea, sweetened and cooled
1/2 cup milk of preference
1½ cup ice
whipped cream
caramel syrup
Process chai tea, milk and ice in a blender until smooth. Top with whipped cream and drizzle with caramel syrup.