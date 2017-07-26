FROZEN DRINKS Worth the brain freeze

Beating the summer heat requires nothing more than a blender, ice, and fruit — and, if you’re looking to kick things up, a little bit of alcohol. And good frozen drinks start with good ingredients, so here are a few suggestions to help make sure what goes into your blender is the best it can be:

Whipping together heavy cream, a touch of sifted powdered sugar and a few drops of vanilla extract takes 2 to 3 minutes. Compared to the artificial toppings that come out of an aerosol can or a frozen tub, real whipped cream is so rich and delicious, it’s well worth whipping up a batch from scratch.

Fresh sprigs of mint and other herbs keep well in the fridge upright in a container with an inch of water, wrapped in a damp paper towel.

Keep watermelons, cantaloupes and peaches on the counter until cut, then refrigerate as unripe fruit is hard, bitter and tasteless and won’t ripen in the refrigerator.

Freshly squeezed juices bring out the best citrus flavor.

Frozen drinks are best served immediately as they tend to separate as they warm up. Now that you’re ready to crank up the blender, here are a few drinks that will keep you cool this summer — plus a few kid-friendly options, too.





Raspberry Blush Slush

Serves 2

1 cup fresh or frozen raspberries

1 cup vanilla gelato or ice cream

1/2 cup club soda

1½ cups ice

fresh raspberries

Process raspberries, gelato, club soda and ice in a blender until smooth. Garnish with raspberries.

KEEP YOUR GUESTS HAPPY WITH THESE DRINKS

ALCOHOLIC:

Ginger Ale & Gin Frozen Buck

Training Wheels Tequila

Peachy Keen Whisky Freeze

Black Cherry Vodka Daiquiri

Banana Rum Runner Frappé

NON-ALCOHOLIC:

Chocolate Brain Freeze

Summer Melon Frosty

Raspberry Blush Slush

Chai Latte Frozen Caramel Swirl

Banana Rum Runner Frappé

Serves 2

1 ripe banana

4 ounces dark rum

1 cup milk

1½ cups ice

whipped cream

vanilla wafers

Process banana, rum, milk and ice in a blender until smooth. Top with whipped cream and vanilla wafers.

Ginger Ale & Gin Frozen Buck

Serves 2

12 ounces ginger ale

1 teaspoon fresh ginger, finely minced

4 ounces gin

3 tablespoons powdered sugar dissolved in 2 tablespoons warm water juice of 1 lime

1 cup ice

fresh mint leaves

Process ginger ale, fresh ginger, gin, powdered sugar mixture, lime juice and ice cubes in a blender. Garnish with mint leaves.

Training Wheels Tequila

Serves 2

4 ounces gold tequila

2 ounces orange liqueur

3 tablespoons powdered sugar dissolved in 2 tablespoons warm water juice of 1 lime

1½ cups ice

lime wedges

coarse salt

Process tequila, orange liqueur, powdered sugar mixture, lime juice and ice in a blender until smooth. Garnish with lime wedges dipped in coarse salt.





Summer Melon Frosty

Serves 2

1 cup ripe seedless watermelon, cut into

1-inch cubes

1 cup ripe cantaloupe, cut into 1-inch cubes

1/2 cup club soda

2 tablespoons agave

1 cup ice

mint leaves

mixed berries

Process watermelon, cantaloupe, club soda, agave and ice in a blender until smooth. Garnish with mint leaves and berries.





Peachy Keen Whiskey Freeze

Serves 2

2 ripe peaches, peeled and chopped

4 ounces peach whiskey

1 cup club soda

1½ cups ice

1 cup whipped cream

fresh mint leaves

Process peaches, peach whiskey, club soda and ice in a blender until smooth. Top with whipped cream and mint leaves.

Chocolate Brain Freeze

Serves 2

1/3 cup chocolate syrup

1/2 cup half-and-half

1/2 cup club soda

1 cup ice

whipped cream

chocolate shavings

maraschino cherries

Process chocolate syrup, half-and-half, club soda and ice in a blender until smooth. Garnish with whipped cream, chocolate shavings and maraschino cherries.

Black Cherry Vodka Daiquiri

Serves 2

2/3 cup black cherry juice (100 percent juice, not a blend)

4 ounces berry-flavored vodka

1 cup club soda

1/3 cup fresh lime juice

1/2 cup ice

lime wedges

maraschino cherries

Process cherry juice, vodka, club soda, lime juice and ice in a blender until smooth. Garnish with lime wedge and cherries.

Chai Latte Frozen Caramel Drizzle

Serves 2

2 cups brewed chai tea, sweetened and cooled

1/2 cup milk of preference

1½ cup ice

whipped cream

caramel syrup

Process chai tea, milk and ice in a blender until smooth. Top with whipped cream and drizzle with caramel syrup.