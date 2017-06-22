Summer Salads - June 2017

It’s summer, and not only is it bathing suit season, it’s that time of year when we’ve moved from warm soups and heavier meals to light and healthy eating. According to WebMD, enjoying a salad every day is one of the healthiest habits you can adopt. And there are so many ways to make it exciting! Different proteins. Different greens. Different textures. So many choices in veggies and fruits. The choices are truly endless! So take some tips from these next few pages and get your green on! And if time is short, run by and grab one, because all of these are available in our area right now! So no excuses. Living healthier is just a short drive away.
Watermelon and Arugula Salad
Watermelon, seeds removed served with arugula, pine nuts, balsamic vinaigrette topeed with shaved ricotta salata
Served at:
MICHAEL ANTHONY’S
Orleans Plaza
37 New Orleans Rd Suite L
Hilton Head, SC 29928
843-785-6272
https://www.michael-anthonys.com
Mahi Island Salad
Local Mahi over fresh greens & chopped tomatoes topped with homemade croutons, shaved parm + sunflower seeds. Highly recommend the Key Lime Vinaigrette Dressing.
Served at:
BIG BAMBOO CAFÉ
Coligny Plaza
843.686.3443
www.BigBambooCafe.com
Crab Tower
Lump crab, avocado, roasted red peppers and mandarin oranges with citrus vinaigrette
Served at:
CAROLINA CRAB COMPANY
Palmetto Bay Marina
843.842.2016
www.CarolinaCrabCo.com
Cobb Salad
Turkey, avocado, Caerphilly cheese, egg, and tomato with a Housemade Sweet Tomato and Onion Vinaigrette.
Served at:
CHARLIE’S L'ETOILE VERTE
Hilton Head Island
843.785.9277
www.CharliesGreenStar.com
Massage Kale Salad
SC Grown Kale, Organic Almonds, Blueberries, Blue Cheese, Fig Vinaigrette and Balsamic Glaze with a Crostini.
Served at:
DELISHEE YO
Village Exchange
843.785.3633
www.DelisheeeYo.com
Goat Cheese & Goji Berry Salad
Goat Cheese and Goji Berry Salad: Local baby arugula and ruby streaks with goji berry dressing, Bears Island borage flowers, pickled blueberries, puffed brown rice and goat cheese.
Served at:
RED FISH
Bluffton
843.837.8888
www.RedFishofBluffton.com
The Jake Shake Salad
Wild caught American shrimp, grilled with our very own Jake Shake seasoning over mixed greens, sweet cranberries, candied pecans, feta cheese and heirloom tomatoes served with balsamic vinaigrette.
Served at:
THE SALTY DOG CAFE
South Beach
843.683.6473
www.SaltyDog.com
Tuna Sashimi
Yellowfin Ahi tuna, arugula, farrow, baby heirloom tomatoes with Julienned yellow peppers and snow peas dressed with lemongrass wasabi vinaigrette.
Served at:
WATUSI NEIGHBORHOOD CAFÉ
Hilton Head Island
843.686.5200
www.IslandWatusi.com
Turkey salad
Green leaf with tomato, cucumber, red onion, green peppers and cheese and dressing of your choice.
Served at:
ISLAND BAGEL & DELI
Hilton Head:South Island Square 1/2 mile south of Palmetto Dunes
843.686.3353
Bluffton: Sheridan Park
Open Daily 7am-2pm
843.815.5300
IslandBagelandDeli.com
Crispy Shrimp Ginger Salad
Tempura fries local shrimp,p tossed in our bomb-bomb sauce served over Napa greens with carrot ginger vinaigrette.
Served at:
ROCKFISH
Seafood & Steaks @ Bomboras
5 Lagoon Road
843.689.2662
ROCKFISHHHI.COM
Caprese Salad
Vine-riped tomatoes and fresh mozzarella on a bed of romaine, aged balsamic drizzle, olive oil, and fresh basil.
Served at:
TWISTED CORK
11 Palmetto Bay Road # 102
(next to Staples)
Hilton Head
843.802.0510
Open Monday-Saturday 5pm
Greek salad with all natural grilled chicken
romaine lettuce, cucumbers, the freshest tomatoes, kalamata olives, red onions, green peppers, feta cheese and homemade greek dressing.
Served at:
IT’S GREEK TO ME:
11 Lagoon Rd
Hilton Head
843.842.4033
itsgreektome.com
Georgia Salad
Peach vinaigrette-tossed greens, candied pecans, blackened shrimp, tomatoes
Served at:
FISH SEAFOOD & RAW BAR
1 N Forest Beach Dr.
Hilton Head Island
(843) 342-3474
Open 7 Days a Week
5pm – 10pm
Nicoise salad
Sesame crusted Ahi tuna, Grilled Roma tomatoes, grilled asparagus, zucchini and squash with soft boiled egg over arugula and spinach.
Served at:
THE FRENCH BAKERY & EUROPEAN CUISINE
28 Shelter Cove Ln #120
Hilton Head Island
843.342.5420
www.FrenchBakeryHiltonHead.com
Heirloom Tomato Salad
basil pesto, cucumber, red onion, crouton, Burrata. seasonally inspired. thoughtfully sourced. carefully prepared. beautifully presented.
Served at:
FARM BLUFFTON
843-707-2041
www.farmbluffton.com
Summer Southern Salad
Buttermilk fried chicken, watermelon, cherries, blueberries, toasted almond, feta cheese over field greens served with a honeycomb vinaigrette
Served at:
JANE BISTRO & BAR
Shelter Cove Towne Center
843-686-569
www.janehhi.com
Prosciutto and Fresh Summer Fig Salad
Prosciutto di Parma, arugula, shaved Parmigiano, aged Balsamico
Served at:
OMBRA CUCINA RUSTICA
(843) 842.5505
www.ombrahhi.com
Seasonal Summer Salad
Chopped romaine with fresh strawberries, mango, jicama, goat cheese, candied pecans with a strawberry chipotle vinaigrette.
Served at:
HOLY TEQUILA
Park Plaza
843-681-8226
Holytequila.com
Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad
Buttermilk fried chicken with buffalo sauce, pimento cheese, cherry tomatoes, served over romaine lettuce and topped with our house-made ranch.
Served at:
CHARBAR
33 Office Park Rd #213,
Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
843-785-2427
Dynasty
Asian-inspired mix featuring Romaine lettuce, cabbage, carrots, cilantro, ginger soy poached chicken, toasted almonds and crispy noodles.
We recommend: Asian Sesame,
Cilantro Lime Chili
Served at:
HEALTHY HABITS
55 Mathews Dr Ste 116
Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
(843) 686-5600
healthyhabithhi.com
Greeek Salad with Grilled Salmon
Mixed greens, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, and feta cheese topped with grilled Salmon.
Served at:
STREET MEET
The American Tavern
Port Royal Plaza
843.842.2570
STREETMEETHHI.COM