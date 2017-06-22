Summer Salads - June 2017

Spring Island Lead
It’s summer, and not only is it bathing suit season, it’s that time of year when we’ve moved from warm soups and heavier meals to light and healthy eating. According to WebMD, enjoying a salad every day is one of the healthiest habits you can adopt. And there are so many ways to make it exciting! Different proteins. Different greens. Different textures. So many choices in veggies and fruits. The choices are truly endless! So take some tips from these next few pages and get your green on! And if time is short, run by and grab one, because all of these are available in our area right now! So no excuses. Living healthier is just a short drive away.

 

Watermelon and Arugula Salad

Watermelon, seeds removed served with arugula, pine nuts, balsamic vinaigrette topeed with shaved ricotta salata

Served at:

MICHAEL ANTHONY’S
Orleans Plaza
37 New Orleans Rd Suite L
Hilton Head, SC 29928
843-785-6272
https://www.michael-anthonys.com

 

Mahi Island Salad

Local Mahi over fresh greens & chopped tomatoes topped with homemade croutons, shaved parm + sunflower seeds. Highly recommend the Key Lime Vinaigrette Dressing.

Served at:

BIG BAMBOO CAFÉ
Coligny Plaza
843.686.3443
www.BigBambooCafe.com

 

Crab TowerCrab Tower

Lump crab, avocado, roasted red peppers and mandarin oranges with citrus vinaigrette

Served at:

CAROLINA CRAB COMPANY
Palmetto Bay Marina
843.842.2016
www.CarolinaCrabCo.com

 

Cobb SaladCobb Salad

Turkey, avocado, Caerphilly cheese, egg, and tomato with a Housemade Sweet Tomato and Onion Vinaigrette.

Served at:

CHARLIE’S L'ETOILE VERTE
Hilton Head Island
843.785.9277
www.CharliesGreenStar.com

 

Massage Kale SaladMassage Kale Salad

SC Grown Kale, Organic Almonds, Blueberries, Blue Cheese, Fig Vinaigrette and Balsamic Glaze with a Crostini.

Served at:

DELISHEE YO
Village Exchange
843.785.3633
www.DelisheeeYo.com

 

Goat CheeseGoat Cheese & Goji Berry Salad

Goat Cheese and Goji Berry Salad: Local baby arugula and ruby streaks with goji berry dressing, Bears Island borage flowers, pickled blueberries, puffed brown rice and goat cheese.

Served at:

RED FISH
Bluffton
843.837.8888
www.RedFishofBluffton.com

 

The Jake Shake SaladThe Jake Shake Salad

Wild caught American shrimp, grilled with our very own Jake Shake seasoning over mixed greens, sweet cranberries, candied pecans, feta cheese and heirloom tomatoes served with balsamic vinaigrette.

Served at:

THE SALTY DOG CAFE
South Beach
843.683.6473
www.SaltyDog.com

 

Tuna SashimiTuna Sashimi

Yellowfin Ahi tuna, arugula, farrow, baby heirloom tomatoes with Julienned yellow peppers and snow peas dressed with lemongrass wasabi vinaigrette.

Served at:

WATUSI NEIGHBORHOOD CAFÉ
Hilton Head Island
843.686.5200
www.IslandWatusi.com

 

Turkey SaladTurkey salad

Green leaf with tomato, cucumber, red onion, green peppers and cheese and dressing of your choice.

Served at:

ISLAND BAGEL & DELI
Hilton Head:South Island Square 1/2 mile south of Palmetto Dunes
843.686.3353 
Bluffton: Sheridan Park
Open Daily 7am-2pm
843.815.5300
IslandBagelandDeli.com 

 

Crispy Shrimp Ginger SaladCrispy Shrimp Ginger Salad

Tempura fries local shrimp,p tossed in our bomb-bomb sauce served over Napa greens with carrot ginger vinaigrette.

Served at:

ROCKFISH
Seafood & Steaks @ Bomboras
5 Lagoon Road
843.689.2662
ROCKFISHHHI.COM 

 

Caprese SaladCaprese Salad

Vine-riped tomatoes and fresh mozzarella on a bed of romaine, aged balsamic drizzle, olive oil, and fresh basil.

Served at:

TWISTED CORK
11 Palmetto Bay Road # 102
(next to Staples)
Hilton Head
843.802.0510
Open Monday-Saturday 5pm

 

Greek SaladGreek salad with all natural grilled chicken

romaine lettuce, cucumbers, the freshest tomatoes, kalamata olives, red onions, green peppers, feta cheese and homemade greek dressing.

Served at:

IT’S GREEK TO ME:
11 Lagoon Rd
Hilton Head
843.842.4033
itsgreektome.com

 

Georgia Salad2Georgia Salad

Peach vinaigrette-tossed greens, candied pecans, blackened shrimp, tomatoes

Served at:

FISH SEAFOOD & RAW BAR
1 N Forest Beach Dr.
Hilton Head Island
(843) 342-3474
Open 7 Days a Week
5pm – 10pm

 

Nicoise saladNicoise salad

Sesame crusted Ahi tuna, Grilled Roma tomatoes, grilled asparagus, zucchini and squash with soft boiled egg over arugula and spinach.

Served at:

THE FRENCH BAKERY & EUROPEAN CUISINE
28 Shelter Cove Ln #120
Hilton Head Island
843.342.5420
www.FrenchBakeryHiltonHead.com

 

Heirloom Tomato SaladHeirloom Tomato Salad

basil pesto, cucumber, red onion, crouton, Burrata. seasonally inspired. thoughtfully sourced. carefully prepared. beautifully presented.

Served at:

FARM BLUFFTON
843-707-2041
www.farmbluffton.com

 

Summer Southern SaladSummer Southern Salad

Buttermilk fried chicken, watermelon, cherries, blueberries, toasted almond, feta cheese over field greens served with a honeycomb vinaigrette

Served at:

JANE BISTRO & BAR
Shelter Cove Towne Center
843-686-569
www.janehhi.com

  

Prosciutto and Fresh Summer Fig SaladProsciutto and Fresh Summer Fig Salad

Prosciutto di Parma, arugula, shaved Parmigiano, aged Balsamico

Served at:

OMBRA CUCINA RUSTICA
(843) 842.5505
www.ombrahhi.com 

 

Seasonal Summer SaladSeasonal Summer Salad

Chopped romaine with fresh strawberries, mango, jicama, goat cheese, candied pecans with a strawberry chipotle vinaigrette.

Served at:

HOLY TEQUILA
Park Plaza
843-681-8226
Holytequila.com

Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad

 

Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad

Buttermilk fried chicken with buffalo sauce, pimento cheese, cherry tomatoes, served over romaine lettuce and topped with our house-made ranch.

Served at:

CHARBAR
33 Office Park Rd #213, 
Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
843-785-2427

 

DynastyDynasty

Asian-inspired mix featuring Romaine lettuce, cabbage, carrots, cilantro, ginger soy poached chicken, toasted almonds and crispy noodles.

We recommend: Asian Sesame,
Cilantro Lime Chili

Served at:

HEALTHY HABITS
55 Mathews Dr Ste 116
Hilton Head Island, SC 29926 
(843) 686-5600
healthyhabithhi.com

 

Greeek Salad with Grilled Salmon

Greeek Salad with Grilled Salmon

Mixed greens, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, and feta cheese topped with grilled Salmon.

Served at:

STREET MEET
The American Tavern
Port Royal Plaza 
843.842.2570
STREETMEETHHI.COM

 