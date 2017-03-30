Cocktails of Champions

A congregation of alligators. A murder of crows. What do you call a batch of cocktails? A hangover. In honor of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing, this glossary of golf terms has been transformed into cocktails. We have conjured up our own definitions with the help of vodka, rum, whisky, tequila and prosecco — and caffeine, of course. Hilton Head Island’s Harbour Town Golf Links has hosted this PGA Tour event for decades (the inaugural tournament was held in the fall of 1969) and next year will be the Heritage’s golden anniversary, so start pre-gaming now!

1. RUM & ESPRESSO: Chip Shot

Official definition: A chip with some spin.

Our definition: A drink with some spin.

1 teaspoon chocolate chips or cocoa powder

½ cup steamed milk

2 shots hot espresso

2 ounces Hilton Head Distillery Two Traditions Espresso rum

whipped cream

chocolate shavings

Pour chocolate chips into the bottom of a large coffee mug. Add steamed milk, hot espresso and rum. Stir, then top with whipped cream and chocolate shavings.

2. PROSECCO: "Frog Hair" of The Dog

Official definition: The short fringe surrounding the greens, isolating it from the fairway.

Our definition: Drop the “frog” part and get to work on the dog of the hair that bit you!

2 ounces peach juice

1 small scoop peach sorbet

6 ounces prosecco

fresh raspberries

Pour peach juice into a fluted champagne glass and add peach sorbet. Top with prosecco and drop in a few raspberries.

3. TEQUILA: Knockdown Shot

Official definition: A shot played into the wind.

Our definition: Avoid knocking down too many of these or you will be three sheets to the wind.

1 wedge lime

1 tablespoon coarse salt mixed with 1 tablespoon sugar (to coat the rim of the glass)

1/8 teaspoon dried crushed red chili pepper flakes

2 ounces sparkling limeade

3 ounces tequila blanco

2 tablespoons powdered sugar

sliced lime

1 dried arbol chili pepper

Moisten the rim of a margarita glass with a wedge of lime. Sprinkle the salt/sugar mixture into a shallow bowl, and then evenly dip the rim of the margarita glass to coat. Combine ice, crushed red chili pepper flakes, sparkling limeade, tequila and powdered sugar in a shaker. Give it a quick shake and pour into glass. Garnish with lime and dried arbor chili pepper.

4. RUM: Mulligan

Official definition: When a player is allowed an extra shot after a bad one, not counted on the scorecard.



Our definition: When a player gets to drink another one and it doesn’t count.

4 tablespoons brown sugar, plus more to coat the rim of the glass

¼ cup water

1 wedge lime

2 ounces white rum

2 ounces fresh lime juice zest of ½ lime

2 ounces pineapple juice

4 pineapple chunks for garnish

To make the brown sugar simple syrup, place brown sugar and water in a microwaveable glass measuring cup. Microwave until brown sugar dissolves (approximately 2 minutes). Moisten the rim of a highball glass with a wedge of lime. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon of brown sugar into a shallow bowl and evenly dip the rim to coat. Combine ice, brown sugar simple syrup, rum, lime juice, lime zest and pineapple juice in a shaker and give it a good shake. Pour into glass and garnish with pineapple chunks on a skewer.

5. VODKA: Shotgun Start

Official definition: A tournament in which the field starts from different holes at the same time.



Our definition: Everybody has to drink at the same time, might as well make it count.

1 teaspoon chipotle powder

1 teaspoon coarse salt

2 ounces vodka

4 ounces tomato juice

lemon wedge

juice of 1 lemon

zest of ½ lemon

3 dashes Worcestershire sauce

½ teaspoon hot sauce

pinch of black pepper

sliced lemon

celery stick

Moisten the rim of a pint glass with a wedge of lemon. Combine chipotle powder and salt and place into a shallow bowl and then evenly dip the rim to coat. Combine vodka, tomato juice, lemon juice, lemon zest, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce and black pepper in a shaker and give it a good shake. Pour into glass and garnish with lemon slice and celery stick.



6. COFFEE LIQUEUR: Sweet Spot

Official definition: The preferred spot on the club face with which to strike the ball.

Our definition: Coffee can’t cure a bad shot, but coffee liqueur just might…

1 cup hot coffee

1 tablespoon dark brown sugar

2 ounces coffee liqueur

whipped cream

hocolate shavings

In a large coffee mug, stir together hot coffee and brown sugar until sugar dissolves. Add in coffee liqueur, stir, and then top with whipped cream and chocolate shavings.



7. RUM: Recovery Shot

Official definition: A hit to bring the ball back into a playable position, typically from a hazard.

Our definition: Kudos on your recovery shot — bottoms up!

3 ounces Hilton Head Distillery coconut rum

½ cup milk

1 scoop rum raisin ice cream

1 tablespoon toasted coconut

whipped cream

Combine coconut rum, milk and rum raisin ice cream and process in a blender. Pour into rocks glass and top with whipped cream. Sprinkle with toasted coconut.