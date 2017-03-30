FACES BEHIND THE FOOD SCENE: Margaret Pearman

A: My relationship with our family restaurant has definitely been one of both love and hate. Since I can remember, I have been working in the restaurant. The restaurant has provided me with many experiences through travel, which have given me a broader perspective of the world. More than anything, working in a restaurant is quite humbling, and teaches you a lot about human nature. Lastly, it has provided me with a strong work ethic. The show must go on is not just for theater.

Q: Your restaurant has been serving locals and tourists for 35 years. What role has it played in your life?

Q: Working in a restaurant with your family seems so Old World and romantic. Is it anything but that?

A: You wouldn’t find me romanticizing the restaurant business. The restaurant business is tough and working with family is super complicated. I often envy those who do not have such an emotional connection to where they work, and can just put in their notice. There are lots of fights, but at the end of the day we have the common goal of getting things right for the customer.

Q: Many children want nothing to do with the family business. Why was it different for you?

A: I came into the business because I saw the need to manage and grow the business, coupled with my graduation coinciding with the economic crisis of 2007. I had struggled to make ends meet as a wine rep. The restaurant had so much untapped potential. At some point, I hope to have a second life and pursue my love of painting. … I think the restaurant business definitely comes with an expiration date in respect to the physical demands.

Q: Is there a generation behind you that will eventually take over?

A: My brother and I both have young children. I am currently six months pregnant with my second. I am hoping that they have the opportunity to experience something different, and I would make them go out and work for others before deciding to return if they had the desire.

Q: You are a French restaurant, but many locals go for your seafood. Would you say seafood and French cuisine are connected?

A: There is certainly a strong connection between French cuisine and seafood. I think that we have conformed to what our clientele wants to see on the menu. We like to use some classic French preparations along with many other ethnic influences.

Q: Do you have any cooking tips you can share?

A: KISS: Keep it simple stupid! Less is more when it comes to cooking.

Q: The hand-written menu is something that’s unique to Charlie’s. How is it created each day?

A: Every afternoon, the chefs create a list for my dad or me. We sit down and write it out on a template while talking with the chefs to make sure our descriptions are on point. Then we simply photocopy.

Q: How does the restaurant acquire its ingredients?

A: We buy all of our ingredients from many different wholesalers, from the big guys to the small ones. Availability and pricing is always shifting around, and we have to shop around to find the best value to keep menu prices stable. Fish is the hardest ingredient to procure. We rely on Sea Eagle Market out of Beaufort to supply us with most of our seafood.

Q: What is your favorite menu item? Why?

A: Rack of lamb has been a love affair of mine since the age of 8. I just love the flavor of lamb, and love how ours is seared and then roasted with Dijon mustard and herb crust.

Q: Our publisher is a big fan of your scalloped potatoes. What makes them so good?

A: The secret ingredient is nutmeg. Other than that, it’s the cream that makes them so tasty.

Q: What celebrities have eaten at Charlie’s?

A: Glen Frey, Duncan Shiek, Bill and Hillary Clinton, the prince of Morocco and Brooke Shields, to name a few big ones. The prince of Morocco was the most unusual. His party demanded on coming in past our last reservation time around 9:30. They preordered everything for the table to be served family style. Each person had at least three plates apiece. His entourage was hilarious, and seriously interested in finding a fun place to go afterwards. He was very low-key and drank his own Coors Light aluminum bottles.

Q: You are in charge of much of the wine buying responsibilities. What are some of your favorites at the moment?

A: For the spring, I love an Italian white from Sicily called Grillo from Tasca d’Almerita winery. My top red of the moment is Alto Moncayo Grenache from Campo de Borja Spain. Both are fresh and full of flavor. I look for wines that possess complexity naturally from their place of origin and sense of varietal.

Q: The soft drinks at Charlie’s don’t come with straws. What is the story behind that?

A: They do now! That was just one of the quirky things my father never wanted to do. He felt like it was one more thing that would get sucked up in the vacuum.

Q: Where did you evacuate for Hurricane Matthew?

A: My husband, daughter, and my mom went to our house in Ridgeland. My husband is a property manager there, and so we split our time between Ridgeland and Bluffton. We felt like it would be safe because we don’t have any trees nearby our house. Also, we were equipped with a generator and supplies.

Q: Favorite TV series of all time?

A: “Game of Thrones”

Q: Favorite local landmark?

A: The Church of the Cross. I grew up going to the church, and although I am no longer a member, the building will always be one of the most majestic landmarks around.

Q: What do you love most about the Lowcountry?

A: Being surrounded by water. I have only ever lived in New Orleans for school, and Florence, Italy, during a year abroad. In each place, it’s the water that has brought me peace.

Q: What do you love least about the Lowcountry?

A: The pace at which things are growing and developing. We need to slow down and think more about the long term.

Q: What is something about you most people don’t know?

A: Most people are astounded to know that I was extremely overweight in my youth. When I was 13 years old, I lost 75 pounds. I spent a long time figuring out what makes my body feel and work the best. Working out is huge part of my life.